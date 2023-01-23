Stunt driver caught in Chatsworth



Grey Bruce OPP have charged an individual with stunt driving in the Township of Chatsworth.

On January 21, 2022, just after 7:35 p.m., a Grey Bruce Traffic Management Unit officer was conducting speed enforcement on Highway 6-10.



The officer observed a motor vehicle to be travelling at 100 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone, and conducted a traffic stop.

As a result, the 32-year-old accused from Toronto is charged with stunt driving.

They also received a 14-day motor vehicle impoundment, a 30-day licence suspension, and a provincial court date to answer to the charge.

Speeding continues to be one of the leading contributing factors to motor vehicle collisions.

Grey Bruce OPP are reminding motorists to slow down, pay attention to the posted speed limit, drive according to the road and weather conditions, and plan ahead for delays.

