Stunt Driving ends with license suspension and vehicle impoundment

On May 22, 2022, at 8:01 p.m., a South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer on patrol along Bruce County Road 86, in Kinloss Township, noticed a vehicle moving at a high rate of speed. The vehicle's speed was displayed on radar at 136 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

A 24-year-old Huron-Kinloss Township resident was charged with Race a Motor Vehicle.

A charge for Stunt Driving includes an immediate 30-day driver's license suspension and an immediate 14-day vehicle impoundment.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.