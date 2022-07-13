Success in trying to resettle Ukrainian refugees in Owen Sound

The group trying to help Ukrainian families settle in Owen Sound says renovations on "The Ukrainian Village" have wrapped up thanks to a dedicated team of volunteers and many donations of building materials from local businesses.

Lesya Chapman, part of the Chapman's ice cream family of Markdale and native of Ukraine is helping to spearhead the project.

She tells our newsroom they're anticipating several families - mostly women and children - in the next few weeks to move into the city owned house near the downtown that was once used during Owen Sound's physician recruitment efforts.

Its been vacant now for a few years and council recently agreed to allow the group to use it for this new purpose.

Chapman says as they started to talk to some of the families they realized the need for more funding and have started a Go Fund Me page

Funds raised will go towards the start up and ongoing costs of The Village, offering ample support for multiple families including covering utility costs, living necessities, food, transportation, insurance, childcare, subsidized YMCA memberships and more.

The group has partnered with the Rotary Club of Markdale for this fundraiser, as they have a charitable status.

The money will go to them for distribution.