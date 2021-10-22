Sudden death under investigation on the Peninsula

On October 20, 2021, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Bruce County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Northern Bruce Peninsula Fire Department and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) responded to a report of an injured party near Cyprus Lake Road in the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula.

One individual was pronounced deceased.

Their identity is being withheld pending the completion of a next of kin notification.

A second individual was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Further updates will be released as more information becomes available.

The Grey Bruce OPP would like to say thank you to witnesses that providing life saving measures on scene.