Summer Gatherings in Step Two - A Note From Public Health

Ontario moving to Step Two, effective June 30, 2021, means Grey Bruce residents will be able to gather in greater numbers outdoors, as well as resume indoor gatherings. This includes events for Canada Day, as appropriate.

Outdoor social gatherings and organized public events are permitted to a limit of up to 25 people. Social distancing is still required.

Indoor social gatherings and organized public events with up to 5 people will be permitted, with restrictions in place. However, it is critical that everyone understand the risks of gathering with others in enclosed indoor spaces so they can mitigate the risk and make informed decisions.

It should also be noted that outdoor fairs, rural exhibitions, festivals and outdoor concert venues, theatres and cinemas may open in Step Two if they comply with the appropriate restrictions. O. Reg. 263/20: Rules for Areas in Step 2 outlines more information.