Suspects Arrested for Hanover Robbery From November 2022
On November 26th 2022, the Hanover Police Service entered into a home invasion style armed robbery investigation at a local motel involving a firearm. Police learned the victim, a 32-year-old male was staying at the motel when two masked men barged into his room, beat him with a long barrelled firearm before stealing some of his personal belongings.
The victim attended to the Hanover and District Hospital before he was transferred to a London hospital where he was treated for fractures to his face. He spent several days in hospital recovering from his injuries.
Hanover Police investigators worked for months on the case, following leads and gathering evidence while working collaboratively with the Owen Sound Police Service on the investigation, resulting in three suspects facing the following charges.
Amy RAWN, 31 of Owen Sound
Charge: Robbery with Violence
Gareth BARRETT, 35 & Jesse SPEARS, 35 both of Owen Sound
Charges: Robbery with Violence
Aggravated Assault
Break, Enter and Theft
Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
Wearing a Disquise with Intent
Use of a Firearm in the Commission of an Offence
Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
Pointing a Firearm
Careless Use of a Firearm, and
Possession of a Weapon Contrary to Prohibition Order
BARRETT and SPEARS remain in custody on their charges while RAWN was released on conditions.