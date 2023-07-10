Suspects Arrested for Hanover Robbery From November 2022

On November 26th 2022, the Hanover Police Service entered into a home invasion style armed robbery investigation at a local motel involving a firearm. Police learned the victim, a 32-year-old male was staying at the motel when two masked men barged into his room, beat him with a long barrelled firearm before stealing some of his personal belongings.

The victim attended to the Hanover and District Hospital before he was transferred to a London hospital where he was treated for fractures to his face. He spent several days in hospital recovering from his injuries.

Hanover Police investigators worked for months on the case, following leads and gathering evidence while working collaboratively with the Owen Sound Police Service on the investigation, resulting in three suspects facing the following charges.

Amy RAWN, 31 of Owen Sound

Charge: Robbery with Violence

Gareth BARRETT, 35 & Jesse SPEARS, 35 both of Owen Sound

Charges: Robbery with Violence

Aggravated Assault

Break, Enter and Theft

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Wearing a Disquise with Intent

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of an Offence

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Pointing a Firearm

Careless Use of a Firearm, and

Possession of a Weapon Contrary to Prohibition Order

BARRETT and SPEARS remain in custody on their charges while RAWN was released on conditions.