SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN THE PROCESS OF A BREAK AND ENTER

(SOUTHGATE, ON) On October 18, 2021 at approximately 8:45 a.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the OPP K9 Unit, and the OPP West Region Emergency Response team responded to a report of a break and enter in progress on Southgate Sideroad 21 in the Township of Southgate.

Two individuals were arrested on scene.

The Grey Bruce OPP have arrested and charged Stephen CLAXTON, 43 years-of-age from Grey Highlands with the following offences:

· Break, enter dwelling house

· Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

The Grey Bruce OPP have also arrested and charged Jessica JONKER, 33 years-of-age from Southgate, with possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.

Both accused were released and must attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on December 2, 2021.

The Grey Bruce OPP are continuing their investigation and are attempting to identify a third suspect who is still outstanding.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://crimestop-gb.org/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.