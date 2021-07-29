iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

Suspects to be Identified - in Saugeen Shores

Suspect Images

The Saugeen Shores Police Service is seeking assistance from the public in identifying two suspects involved in theft occurrences in Saugeen Shores.
Police are investigating a series of shoplifting incidents, occurring in June and July, at area pharmacies targeting high end merchandise.
To provide information please call the Saugeen Shores Police Service at 519-832-9200 or report anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

12

The music you just can't quit