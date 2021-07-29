Suspects to be Identified - in Saugeen Shores
The Saugeen Shores Police Service is seeking assistance from the public in identifying two suspects involved in theft occurrences in Saugeen Shores.
Police are investigating a series of shoplifting incidents, occurring in June and July, at area pharmacies targeting high end merchandise.
To provide information please call the Saugeen Shores Police Service at 519-832-9200 or report anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for July 29, 202111 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 4 – Owen Sound, 2 – Grey Highlands, 1 – Chatsworth, 1 Georgian Bluffs, 1 – Meaford, 1 – Southgate, 1 – Saugeen Shores
Emancipation Festival to go virtual this year againThe longest running festival in North America will have to be held online this year to mark Emancipation Day
Grey Highlands moving forward with Beaver Valley Development projectThe municipality has agreed to the conditional sale of the former Talisman property to a company who wants to build a luxury resort and spa
Energy company receives military approval for pump project in MeafordTC Energy says its $4 billion pumped-storage project would supply enough energy for a million homes but some residents worry about impact on the environment and to their homes
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for July 28, 20218 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2 – Owen Sound, 2 – South Bruce Peninsula, 1 – Grey Highlands, 1 – Saugeen Shores, 1 – Southgate, 1 – west Grey (7 out of 8 are high risk contacts converting to cases)
Grey Bruce No Longer COVID Hot Spot – Lessons LearnedGrey Bruce is no longer a provincially designated COVID-19 Hot Spot. We thank everyone for their continued support as we collectively work together to bring numbers down.
Owen Sound Selected to Host Scotiabank Hockey Day in CanadaThe City of Owen Sound is thrilled to announce that the City has been selected by Sportsnet to host Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada on January 29, 2022.
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for July 27, 20212 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 1 – Owen Sound, 1 – Grey Highlands
Public Assistance Request Dog Bite - ClarksburgThe Grey Bruce Health Unit is seeking assistance from the public in finding the owner of a dog involved in a biting incident that occurred in Clarksburg