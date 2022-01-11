Tankard organizers watching situation closely

The Port Elgin Chrysler Ontario Tankard presented by Bruce Power is to start on February 9th, a date which may or may not fall within the reach of Covid 19.

Under current regulations the Tankard could not be held.

Current provincial regulations are to expire on January 27th and CurlON, the authorizing body, is anticipating that regulations in effect prior to December 19th will come back into play.

Those regulations will permit the Tankard to go ahead with 50% capacity and with food and beverage services.

The host committee, while currently finalizing details required to execute come February 9th, is also developing options should the event be cancelled or postponed.

These include creating a bubble to host the 2022 event without spectators and hosting the event in the future.

The host committee is monitoring the situation daily and will be providing updates as circumstances evolve.

The committee does wish to assure ticket holders that they will have options going forward, including obtaining a refund should the event not proceed.