Telling the Story of Nahnebahwequay in Honour of National Indigenous Peoples Day

(Photo credit - Grey Roots Museum and Archives)

As National Indigenous Peoples Day is recognized across Canada, the Township of Georgian Bluffs is paying tribute to the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Nahnebahwequay, a prominent Ojibwe woman whose extraordinary journey has left an indelible mark on our community.

Nahnebahwequay, also known as Catherine Sutton, was a resident of the former Township of Sarawak and a fierce advocate for the rights of Indigenous Peoples during the mid-19th century. Twice she was removed from her land, first from the Credit Indian Reserve and later the lands gifted to her by the Nawash Band in what is now Georgian Bluffs. She was barred from repurchasing her land as Indigenous People could not own private property at the time, while simultaneously being blocked from moving to Cape Croker (now Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nations) as she lost her Indigenous status by marrying a white man.

Nahnebahwequay dedicated her life to protecting the rights of her community by working with other Indigenous leaders, engaging government officials, and fearlessly challenging the oppressive policies that sought to marginalize and displace Indigenous communities. Her journey even led her to have an audience with Queen Victoria, although she received no resolution to her grievances. Her resilience and unwavering commitment to justice left a legacy that is still felt today.

"We are honoured to recognize the incredible life of Nahnebahwequay for National Indigenous Peoples Day,” said mayor Sue Carleton. “Her advocacy and determination serve as a powerful reminder of the ongoing struggle for Indigenous rights, and the importance of acknowledging and respecting the land and culture of First Nations, Metis and Inuit Peoples."

The Township of Georgian Bluffs encourages everyone to join in this celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day, and to learn and reflect on the contributions of Indigenous Peoples in our communities.

For more information about the life and work of Nahnebahwequay, check out the Sutton Journals from Grey Roots Museum and Archives at www.greyroots.ca/story/Sutton-journals.