Temporary ED Closure – SBGHC Chesley Site – Friday, August 12th and Saturday, August 13th

Due to a number of unexpected nursing staff absences, the Emergency Department (ED) at the Chesley site of South Bruce Grey Health Centre (SBGHC) will be temporarily closed during the following time period:

1700 on Friday, August 12th to 0700 on Saturday, August 13th

1700 on Saturday, August 13th to 0700 on Sunday, August 14th

All efforts to find staffing for the Emergency Department have been undertaken without success.

Ambulance by-pass will begin at 1700 to divert patients to the nearest open ED.

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 911 to be taken to the nearest Emergency Department. For non-urgent health care needs, Health Connect Ontario is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions by calling 811.

The closest Emergency Departments to the Chesley Hospital are:

Hanover (19km)

Walkerton (25km)

Durham (36km)

Southampton (42km)

Markdale (44km)

Owen Sound (46km)

Kincardine (60km)

Mount Forest (60km)

Palmerston (60km)

We appreciate the patience and understanding of the community as we continue to experience significant staffing pressures.