Temporary Emergency Department Closure - Chesley, Durham & Walkerton

July 10, 2023 - Due to insufficient staffing, please be advised of the following temporary Emergency Department closures:

The Chesley Emergency Department will be closed on Monday, July 10th at 1700 hours and will reopen on Thursday July 13th at 0700 hours (24-hour closures on Tuesday, July 11th & Wednesday, July 12th) .

The Durham Emergency Department will be closed Wednesday, July 12th at 1700 will reopen on Thursday, July 13th at 0700 hours (overnight closure).

The Durham Emergency Department will be closed Thursday, July 13th at 1700 will reopen on Friday, July 14th at 0700 hours (overnight closure).

The Durham Emergency Department will be closed Friday, July 14th at 1700 will reopen on Saturday, July 15th at 0700 hours (overnight closure).

A list of upcoming Durham Emergency Department closures previously released can be found here.

The Walkerton Emergency Department will be closed Friday, July 14th at 1700 will reopen on Saturday, July 15th at 0700 hours (overnight closure).

Ambulance by-pass has been undertaken to divert patients to the nearest open ED.

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 911 to be taken to the nearest Emergency Department. For non-urgent health care needs, Health Connect Ontario is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions by calling 811.

The closest 24-hour Emergency Departments to the Chesley hospital are:

Hanover (19km)

Walkerton (25km)

Durham (36km)

Southampton (42km)

Markdale (44km)

Owen Sound (46km)

Kincardine (60km)

Mount Forest (60km)

The closest 24-hour Emergency Departments to the Durham hospital are:

Hanover (20km)