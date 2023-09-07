Temporary Emergency Department (ED) Closure - Chesley and Durham

Due to insufficient staffing, please be advised of the following temporary Emergency Department closures:

The Chesley Emergency Department will be closed on Thursday, September 7th at 5:00 PM and will reopen on Monday, September 25th at 7:00 AM.

The Durham Emergency Department will be closed overnight on the following dates:

Saturday, September 9th – closing at 5:00 PM, reopening on Sunday, September 10th at 7:00 AM

Sunday, September 10th – closing at 5:00 PM, reopening on Monday, September 11th at 7:00 AM

Ambulance by-pass has been undertaken to divert patients to the nearest open ED.

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 911 to be taken to the nearest Emergency Department. For non-urgent health care needs, Health Connect Ontario is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions by calling 811.

The closest 24-hour Emergency Departments to the Chesley hospital are:

Hanover (19km)

Walkerton (25km)

Southampton (42km)

Markdale (44km)

Owen Sound (46km)

Kincardine (60km)

Mount Forest (60km)

The closest 24-hour Emergency Departments to the Durham hospital are:

Hanover (20km)

Mount Forest (25km)

Walkerton (28km)

Markdale (28km)

Owen Sound (46km)

Palmerston (46km)