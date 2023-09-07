Temporary Emergency Department (ED) Closure - Chesley and Durham
Due to insufficient staffing, please be advised of the following temporary Emergency Department closures:
The Chesley Emergency Department will be closed on Thursday, September 7th at 5:00 PM and will reopen on Monday, September 25th at 7:00 AM.
The Durham Emergency Department will be closed overnight on the following dates:
Saturday, September 9th – closing at 5:00 PM, reopening on Sunday, September 10th at 7:00 AM
Sunday, September 10th – closing at 5:00 PM, reopening on Monday, September 11th at 7:00 AM
Ambulance by-pass has been undertaken to divert patients to the nearest open ED.
Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 911 to be taken to the nearest Emergency Department. For non-urgent health care needs, Health Connect Ontario is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions by calling 811.
The closest 24-hour Emergency Departments to the Chesley hospital are:
Hanover (19km)
Walkerton (25km)
Southampton (42km)
Markdale (44km)
Owen Sound (46km)
Kincardine (60km)
Mount Forest (60km)
The closest 24-hour Emergency Departments to the Durham hospital are:
Hanover (20km)
Mount Forest (25km)
Walkerton (28km)
Markdale (28km)
Owen Sound (46km)
Palmerston (46km)