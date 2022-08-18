Temporary Emergency Department (ED) Closure Chesley & Walkerton Sites

Due to a number of recent leaves of some of our senior experienced nurses, and a significant shortage of RNs, SBGHC will be closing the Walkerton and Chesley EDs overnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday this weekend as follows:

The Chesley ED will be closed from:

1700 on Friday, August 19 th to 0700 on Saturday, August 20 th

to 0700 on Saturday, August 20 1700 on Saturday, August 20 th to 0700 on Sunday, August 21 st

to 0700 on Sunday, August 21 1700 on Sunday, August 21st to 0700 on Monday, August 22nd

The Walkerton ED will be closed from:

1700 on Friday, August 19 th to 0700 on Saturday, August 20 th

to 0700 on Saturday, August 20 1700 on Saturday, August 20 th to 0700 on Sunday, August 21 st

to 0700 on Sunday, August 21 1700 on Sunday, August 21st to 0700 on Monday, August 22nd

To assist with additional patient volumes presenting to Hanover hospital due to these closures, the Chesley physicians have offered to come to the Hanover ED once they have finished up in Chesley, and work in the Hanover ED on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings.

The closest Emergency Departments to the respective sites are: