Temporary Emergency Department (ED) Closure Chesley & Walkerton Sites
Due to a number of recent leaves of some of our senior experienced nurses, and a significant shortage of RNs, SBGHC will be closing the Walkerton and Chesley EDs overnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday this weekend as follows:
The Chesley ED will be closed from:
- 1700 on Friday, August 19th to 0700 on Saturday, August 20th
- 1700 on Saturday, August 20th to 0700 on Sunday, August 21st
- 1700 on Sunday, August 21st to 0700 on Monday, August 22nd
The Walkerton ED will be closed from:
- 1700 on Friday, August 19th to 0700 on Saturday, August 20th
- 1700 on Saturday, August 20th to 0700 on Sunday, August 21st
- 1700 on Sunday, August 21st to 0700 on Monday, August 22nd
To assist with additional patient volumes presenting to Hanover hospital due to these closures, the Chesley physicians have offered to come to the Hanover ED once they have finished up in Chesley, and work in the Hanover ED on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings.
The closest Emergency Departments to the respective sites are:
|
Chesley
|
Walkerton
|
Hanover (19km)
Durham (36km)
Southampton (42km)
Markdale (44km)
Owen Sound (46km)
Kincardine (60km)
Mount Forest (60km)
Palmerston (60km)
|
Hanover (12km)
Durham (28km)
Wingham (39km)
Kincardine (42km)
Palmerston (43km)
Mount Forest (46km)
Southampton (51km)
Listowel (54km)
Markdale (62km)