 Temporary Emergency Department (ED) Closure – Durham Hospital

August 1, 2023 - Due to insufficient staffing, please be advised of the following temporary Emergency Department closures:

The Durham Emergency Department will be closed:

• Tuesday, August 1 at 5:00 PM, reopening Wednesday, August 2 at 7:00 AM

• Friday, August 4 at 5:00 PM, reopening Sunday, August 6 at 7:00 PM

• Tuesday, August 8 at 5:00 AM, reopening Tuesday, August 8 at 7:00 PM

Ambulance by-pass has been undertaken to divert patients to the nearest open ED.

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 911 to be taken to the nearest Emergency Department. For non-urgent health care needs, Health Connect Ontario is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions by calling 811.

The closest 24-hour Emergency Departments to the Durham hospital are:

Hanover (20km)

Mount Forest (25km)

Walkerton (28km)

Markdale (28km)

Owen Sound (46km)

Palmerston (46km)