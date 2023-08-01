Temporary Emergency Department (ED) Closure – Durham Hospital
August 1, 2023 - Due to insufficient staffing, please be advised of the following temporary Emergency Department closures:
The Durham Emergency Department will be closed:
• Tuesday, August 1 at 5:00 PM, reopening Wednesday, August 2 at 7:00 AM
• Friday, August 4 at 5:00 PM, reopening Sunday, August 6 at 7:00 PM
• Tuesday, August 8 at 5:00 AM, reopening Tuesday, August 8 at 7:00 PM
Ambulance by-pass has been undertaken to divert patients to the nearest open ED.
Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 911 to be taken to the nearest Emergency Department. For non-urgent health care needs, Health Connect Ontario is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions by calling 811.
The closest 24-hour Emergency Departments to the Durham hospital are:
Hanover (20km)
Mount Forest (25km)
Walkerton (28km)
Markdale (28km)
Owen Sound (46km)
Palmerston (46km)