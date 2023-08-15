Temporary Emergency Department (ED) Closures – Chesley, Durham and Walkerton

Due to insufficient staffing, please be advised of the following temporary Emergency Department closures:

The Chesley Emergency Department will be closed on Tuesday, August 15th at 1700 hours and will reopen on Thursday, August 17th at 0700 hours (38-hour closure).

The Chesley Emergency Department will be closed on Thursday, August 24th at 1700 hours and will reopen on Monday, August 28th at 0700 hours (86-hour closure).

The Walkerton Emergency Department will be closed on Friday, August 18th at 1700 hours and will reopen on Saturday, August 19th at 0700 hours (14-hour overnight closure).

The Walkerton Emergency Department will be closed on Saturday, August 26th at 1700 hours and will reopen on Sunday, August 27th at 0700 hours (14-hour overnight closure).

The Walkerton Emergency Department will be closed on Sunday, August 27th at 1700 hours and will reopen on Monday August 28th at 0700 hours (14-hour overnight closure).

The Walkerton Emergency Department will be closed on Monday, August 28th at 1700 hours and will reopen on Tuesday, August 29th at 0700 hours (14-hour overnight closure).

The Durham Emergency Department will be closed on Saturday, August 19th at 1700 hours and will reopen on Sunday, August 20th at 0700 hours (14-hour overnight closure).

The Durham Emergency Department will be closed on Sunday, August 20th at 1700 hours and will reopen on Monday, August 21st at 0700 hours (14-hour overnight closure).

The Durham Emergency Department will be closed on Wednesday, August 23rd at 1700 hours and will reopen on Thursday, August 24th at 0700 hours (14-hour overnight closure).

The Durham Emergency Department will be closed on Friday, August 25th at 1700 hours and will reopen on Saturday, August 26th at 0700 hours (14-hour overnight closure).

Ambulance by-pass has been undertaken to divert patients to the nearest open ED.

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 911 to be taken to the nearest Emergency Department. For non-urgent health care needs, Health Connect Ontario is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions by calling 811.

The closest 24-hour Emergency Departments to the Chesley hospital are:

Hanover (19km)

Walkerton (25km) (note temporary overnight closures on August 18th, 26th, 27th and 28th)

Southampton (42km)

Markdale (44km)

Owen Sound (46km)

Kincardine (60km)

Mount Forest (60km)

The closest 24-hour Emergency Departments to the Durham hospital are:

Hanover (20km)

Mount Forest (25km)

Walkerton (28km) (note temporary overnight closures on August 18th, 26th, 27th and 28th)

Markdale (28km)

Owen Sound (46km)

Palmerston (46km)

The closest 24-hour Emergency Departments to the Walkerton hospital are:

Hanover (12km)

Wingham (39km)

Kincardine (42km)

Palmerston (43km)

Mount Forest (46km)

Southampton (51km)