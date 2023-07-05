Temporary Emergency Department (ED) Closures – Durham and Chesley

The Durham Emergency Department will be closed Wednesday, July 5th at 1700 hours due to insufficient staffing. The department will reopen on Thursday, July 6th at 0700 hours.

The Chesley Emergency Department will be closed on Thursday, July 6th at 1700 hours and will reopen on Monday, July 10th at 0700 hours (24-hour closure on Friday, July 7th).

Ambulance by-pass has been undertaken to divert patients to the nearest open ED.

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 911 to be taken to the nearest Emergency Department. For non-urgent health care needs, Health Connect Ontario is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions by calling 811.

The closest 24-hour Emergency Departments to the Durham hospital are:

Hanover (20 km)

Mount Forest (25 km)

Walkerton (28 km)

Markdale (28 km)

Owen Sound (46 km)

The closest 24-hour Emergency Departments to the Chesley hospital are:

Hanover (19km)

Walkerton (25km)

Durham (36km)

Southampton (42km)

Markdale (44km)

Owen Sound (46km)

Kincardine (60km)

Mount Forest (60km)

Palmerston (60km)