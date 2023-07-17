Temporary Emergency Department (ED) Closures – Durham Hospital

Due to insufficient staffing, please be advised of the following temporary Emergency Department closures at the Durham Hospital:

The Durham Emergency Department will be closed Monday, July 17th at 1700 hours and will reopen on Tuesday, July 18th at 0700 hours (overnight closure).

The Durham Emergency Department will be closed Friday, July 21st at 1700 hours and will reopen on Saturday, July 22nd at 0700 hours (overnight closure).

** A summary of previously communicated upcoming Durham Emergency Department closures can be found here.

Ambulance by-pass has been undertaken to divert patients to the nearest open ED.

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 911 to be taken to the nearest Emergency Department. For non-urgent health care needs, Health Connect Ontario is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions by calling 811.

The closest 24-hour Emergency Departments to the Durham hospital are:

Hanover (20km)

Mount Forest (25km)

Walkerton (28km)

Markdale (28km)

Owen Sound (46km)

Palmerston (46km)