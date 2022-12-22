Temporary Emergency Department (ED) Closures – Walkerton and Chesley

The following Emergency Department closures will occur over the holiday weekend due to vacant shifts that are unable to be filled:

Walkerton Hospital Emergency Department – Closed Saturday, December 24th at 5:00 PM until Sunday, December 25th at 7:00 AM

Chesley Hospital Emergency Department – Closed Monday, December 26th (department will close at 5:00 PM on Friday, December 23rd and reopen on Tuesday, December 27th at 7:00 AM)

All efforts to find staffing for the Emergency Department have been undertaken without success.

Ambulance by-pass has been undertaken to divert patients to the nearest open ED.

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 911 to be taken to the nearest Emergency Department. For non-urgent health care needs, Health Connect Ontario is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions by calling 811.