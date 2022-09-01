iHeartRadio
Temporary Emergency Department (ED) Overnight Closures - Chesley hospital – September 2nd to 6th

south bruce grey health

Due to a large number of short notice sick leaves, resulting in a significant shortage of both RNs and RPNs, SBGHC will be closing the Chesley emergency department (ED) overnight for five (5) consecutive nights as follows:

 

The Chesley ED will be closed:

  • 1700 on Friday, September 2nd to 0700 on Saturday, September 3rd
  • 1700 on Saturday, September 3rd to 0700 on Sunday, September 4th
  • 1700 on Sunday, September 4th to 0700 on Monday, September 5th
  • 1700 on Monday, September 5th to 0700 on Tuesday, September 6th
  • 1700 on Tuesday, September 6th to 0700 on Wednesday, September 7th

 

All efforts to find staffing for the Emergency Department have been undertaken without success.

 

Ambulance by-pass will undertaken to divert patients to the nearest open ED.

 

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 911 to be taken to the nearest Emergency Department. For non-urgent health care needs, Health Connect Ontario is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions by calling 811.

 

The closest Emergency Departments to the Chesley hospital are:

 

Hanover (19km)

Walkerton (26km)

Durham (36km)

Southampton (42km)

Markdale (44km)

Owen Sound (46km)

Kincardine (60km)

Mount Forest (60km)

Palmerston (60km)

