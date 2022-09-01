Temporary Emergency Department (ED) Overnight Closures - Chesley hospital – September 2nd to 6th
Due to a large number of short notice sick leaves, resulting in a significant shortage of both RNs and RPNs, SBGHC will be closing the Chesley emergency department (ED) overnight for five (5) consecutive nights as follows:
The Chesley ED will be closed:
- 1700 on Friday, September 2nd to 0700 on Saturday, September 3rd
- 1700 on Saturday, September 3rd to 0700 on Sunday, September 4th
- 1700 on Sunday, September 4th to 0700 on Monday, September 5th
- 1700 on Monday, September 5th to 0700 on Tuesday, September 6th
- 1700 on Tuesday, September 6th to 0700 on Wednesday, September 7th
All efforts to find staffing for the Emergency Department have been undertaken without success.
Ambulance by-pass will undertaken to divert patients to the nearest open ED.
Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 911 to be taken to the nearest Emergency Department. For non-urgent health care needs, Health Connect Ontario is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions by calling 811.
The closest Emergency Departments to the Chesley hospital are:
Hanover (19km)
Walkerton (26km)
Durham (36km)
Southampton (42km)
Markdale (44km)
Owen Sound (46km)
Kincardine (60km)
Mount Forest (60km)
Palmerston (60km)