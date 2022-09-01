Temporary Emergency Department (ED) Overnight Closures - Chesley hospital – September 2nd to 6th

Due to a large number of short notice sick leaves, resulting in a significant shortage of both RNs and RPNs, SBGHC will be closing the Chesley emergency department (ED) overnight for five (5) consecutive nights as follows:

The Chesley ED will be closed:

1700 on Friday, September 2nd to 0700 on Saturday, September 3rd

1700 on Saturday, September 3rd to 0700 on Sunday, September 4th

1700 on Sunday, September 4th to 0700 on Monday, September 5th

1700 on Monday, September 5th to 0700 on Tuesday, September 6th

1700 on Tuesday, September 6th to 0700 on Wednesday, September 7th

All efforts to find staffing for the Emergency Department have been undertaken without success.

Ambulance by-pass will undertaken to divert patients to the nearest open ED.

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 911 to be taken to the nearest Emergency Department. For non-urgent health care needs, Health Connect Ontario is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions by calling 811.

The closest Emergency Departments to the Chesley hospital are:

Hanover (19km)

Walkerton (26km)

Durham (36km)

Southampton (42km)

Markdale (44km)

Owen Sound (46km)

Kincardine (60km)

Mount Forest (60km)

Palmerston (60km)