TEMPORARY REDUCTION IN SERVICE AT THE CHESLEY HOSPITAL EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT



July 8, 2022 – Due to a number of unexpected staff absences, the Emergency Department (ED) at the Chesley site of South Bruce Grey Health Centre (SBGHC) will be temporarily closed during the following periods of time this weekend:

Saturday, July 9th at 5:00 PM to 7:00 AM on Sunday, July 10th

Sunday, July 10th at 5:00 PM to 7:00 AM on Monday, July 11th



All efforts to find staffing for the Emergency Department have been undertaken without success.

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 911 to be taken to the nearest Emergency Department. For non-urgent health care needs, Health Connect Ontario is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions by calling 811.

The closest Emergency Departments to the Chesley Hospital are:

Hanover (19km)

Walkerton (25km)

Durham (36km)

Southampton (42km)

Markdale (44km)

Owen Sound (46km)

Kincardine (60km)

Mount Forest (60km)

Palmerston (60km)

We appreciate the patience and understanding of the community as we continue to experience significant staffing pressures. This is a temporary measure, and we regret that this step has to be taken. SBGHC had identified that there was a risk of a future, time-limited reduction in service when the Chesley Emergency Department was reopened last month if the health human resource (HHR) situation deteriorated further.