TEMPORARY SERVICE CHANGES AT THE DURHAM HOSPITAL EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT

June 21, 2023 – South Bruce Grey Health Centre is committed to providing quality and reliable health care to our patients and community. Hospitals across Canada and Ontario are facing staffing challenges and South Bruce Grey Health Centre is no exception. We are experiencing an ongoing shortage of physicians, nurses and other health care workers over the summer months. To ensure we are providing safe and quality care to our patients, we will be temporarily reducing overnight services at the Durham hospital emergency department this summer.

Our patients and our people are our top priority. These temporary service changes will allow us to effectively use our limited resources to safely care for our community.

The emergency department at the Durham hospital will be closed overnight, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 AM, on the following dates:

Saturday, June 24 (closed at 5:00 PM until 7:00 AM on Sunday, June 25)

Thursday, June 29 (closed at 5:00 PM until 7:00 AM on Friday, June 30)

Friday, June 30 (closed at 5:00 PM until 7:00 AM on Saturday, July 1)

Saturday, July 1 (closed at 5:00 PM until 7:00 AM on Sunday, July 2)

Sunday, July 2 (closed at 5:00 PM until 7:00 AM on Monday, July 3)

Saturday, July 8 (closed at 5:00 PM until 7:00 AM on Sunday, July 9)

Sunday, July 9 (closed at 5:00 PM until 7:00 AM on Monday, July 10)

Saturday, July 15 (closed at 5:00 PM until 7:00 AM on Sunday, July 16)

Sunday, July 16 (closed at 5:00 PM until 7:00 AM on Monday, July 17)

Saturday, July 22 (closed at 5:00 PM until 7:00 AM on Sunday, July 23)

Sunday, July 23 (closed at 5:00 PM until 7:00 AM on Monday, July 24)

Saturday, July 29 (closed at 5:00 PM until 7:00 AM on Sunday, July 30)

Sunday, July 30 (closed at 5:00 PM until 7:00 AM on Monday, July 31)

If your needs are urgent or emergent, please do not delay your care – proceed to the nearest open ED or call 9-1-1. Paramedics will remain available to the community and will re-route to the nearest available Emergency.

For non-urgent health care, call Health Connect Ontario at 811, which is available 24/7 for non-emergency health related questions. If you have a family doctor, you can also inquire about any same-day appointments or after-hours clinics.

The closest 24-hour Emergency Departments to the Durham hospital are:

Hanover (20 km)

Mount Forest (25 km)

Markdale (28 km)

Walkerton (28 km)

Owen Sound (46 km)