Test your well water this spring

With the arrival of warmer temperatures, the Grey Bruce Health Unit is encouraging residents on private drinking water systems to get their water tested.

Spring is an ideal time to test since the warmer weather can produce flooding and spring-melt conditions and high groundwater and surface water can contaminate private drinking water systems.

All households who draw their drinking water from private wells, sand-point or surface water can have it tested for bacterial contamination free of charge.

“The prevention of sickness caused by drinking contaminated water is a core aspect of Public Health. It is preventable, but the first step is knowing that the contamination exists,” says Grey Bruce Health Unit program manager Andrew Barton.

“I recommend that anyone who uses a private water supply take advantage of the free testing service provided through the Grey Bruce Health Unit.”

Public Health Ontario laboratories test for bacterial indicators of contamination, E. coli, and total coliforms, which can make people sick and can even be fatal.

The testing program is not for people on municipal water systems.

If a test comes back with an adverse sample result, residents can call the Grey Bruce Health Unit for assistance. There are many ways to deal with water contamination to ensure your family is protected.

Visit the Grey Bruce Health Unit website for a list of water testing kit pick-up and drop-off locations and for more information.