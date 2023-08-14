THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO DONATED TO THE FOOD DRIVE

(WIARTON ON) - The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and members of the Grey Bruce OPP Auxiliary Unit would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who donated to the food drive.

On Saturday August 12, 2023, the Grey Bruce OPP Auxiliary Unit conducted a food drive held at Foodland in Wiarton resulting in the Grey Bruce OPP Auxiliary Unit collecting $230.00 and 2000 pounds of food which will be provided to the Wiarton Salvation Army.

The OPP would like to thank Wiarton Foodland for all their help in making this food drive a success.

The local foodbank was very thankful for the donations.