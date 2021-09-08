The Grey Bruce Health Unit has issued an Opioid Overdose Alert

The Grey Bruce Health Unit has issued an Opioid Alert to system partners. The alert is in response to eight Opioid Overdoses (non-fatal) in the previous five days.

There have been 6 overdoses in Grey County – 4 suspected fentanyl and 2 in Bruce County – both suspected fentanyl. All were non-fatal. None have been confirmed by toxicology.

In Grey Bruce, there have been at least 10 fatal overdoses to date in 2021. Fentanyl or carfentanil are assumed to be involved.

All street drugs should be deemed highly toxic, and FATAL

We urge people that use drugs to do so as safe as possible by following basic Harm Reduction strategies:

Avoid using alone. When using with someone else, avoid using at the same time. Call the OVERDOSE PREVENTION LINE at 1-888-688-6677 (NORS) if you must use alone

Avoid mixing different drugs. Mixing drugs, including alcohol, increases the risk of overdose.

Go slow. Use smaller amounts and do test doses to check the strength of the drug.

Know your tolerance. If using after a period of not using – use less.

Get overdose prevention training and carrying a Naloxone kit.

Overdose is a medical emergency. Call 911 or go to the Emergency Department.

The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides protection from simple possession charges when 911 is called for an overdose.

The Grey Bruce Harm Reduction Team continues to ensure that all essential Harm Reduction Services remain operational, including Needles Syringe Exchange Program, Naloxone Distribution, and supplying 18 contracted sites with Harm Reduction supplies. In addition, focused outreach in high-risk areas throughout Grey and Bruce has been enhanced.

Naloxone and safe drug use equipment is available at the Grey Bruce Health Unit Monday to Friday 8:30am-4pm, and through our participating sites. Call the Health Unit for details, or call 211.

For additional Addiction Services: