The MS Chi-Cheemaun Annual Spring Repositioning Cruise

The Owen Sound Transportation Company (OSTC) is once again pleased to announce the Annual Repositioning Cruise of the iconic Chi-Cheemaun from Owen Sound to Tobermory on Thursday, May 4th, 2023.

This acclaimed sailing, passengers only, has been operating for decades, and is a popular four and half hour voyage, with buses arranged at the Tobermory end to bring everyone back to Owen Sound.

The Chi-Cheemaun will depart the Owen Sound harbour at 12:00pm. Boarding at 11:00am. Arrival in Tobermory at 4:30pm.

Ticket prices have been fixed at $75 for adults and $45 for children under 12 and can be purchased by emailing info@ontarioferries.com or calling our toll-free reservations number at 1-800-265-3163. The ride includes passage and an amazing buffet lunch, live entertainment, with refreshments available for cash purchase.

While onboard passengers visit our fully stocked “Boatique” with custom Chi-Cheemaun merchandise and collectibles from the region.

OSTC looks forward to another sold out spring cruise, and it suggests you book early to be one of the 400 (maximum) passengers that it will proudly be taking to our seasonal terminal at Tobermory.