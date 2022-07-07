The Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries welcomes Bill Walker as the new President and CEO



July 7, 2022, Pickering, Ontario – The Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) is excited to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed former Associate Minister of Energy Bill Walker as the new President and CEO. Bill will commence his new role on Monday, July 11, 2022.

“On behalf of the OCNI Board of Directors, I am pleased to announce Bill Walker as the new OCNI President and CEO. The board conducted a rigorous three-month search and interview process. Bill brings exceptional government, nuclear industry, and NGO experience to OCNI and I believe he will represent the needs of our members well. We look forward to working closely with Bill to deliver important programmes to existing and new supply chain members, as government, industry and regulators enter the critical phases of delivering on the promise of SMR through a pan-Canadian Supply Chain. We are confident that Bill’s experience will be valuable in delivering on OCNI’s mission and growth as we look to the future,” stated Ahab Abdel-Aziz, OCNI Board Chair.

Guided by the mission, vision, and strategies set forth by the Board, as President and CEO, Bill will be responsible for all operations of OCNI. This includes providing services and support to utility and national lab partners and members, membership retention and growth, facilities management, financial administration, outreach and relationship building with community and political leaders, and interfacing with the OCNI Board of Directors. Bill will continue OCNI’s role in connecting members to major domestic and offshore nuclear utilities and supporting members in adopting new technologies such as advanced manufacturing and digital QA. Bill will also work with members and partners in strengthening the nuclear industry’s Indigenous Engagement program. To aide a smooth leadership handover, previous OCNI President & CEO Ron Oberth, will continue to serve in a new capacity as Special Advisor to the CEO and the Board.

Bill Walker is a third-term Member of Provincial Parliament for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound. He was re-elected to the Ontario Legislature on June 7, 2018, capturing 55 percent of the popular vote to retain his seat in Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound. From June until November 2018, he served as the Chief Government Whip. He was then appointed to Cabinet as Minister of Government and Consumer Services until June 2019, when he became Associate Minister of Energy. In October 2021, he was appointed as Deputy Speaker.

Bill also served seven years in Opposition as the Progressive Conservative Critic for Seniors, Long-Term Care and Accessibility, Community and Social Services, Long-Term Care and Wellness, Children and Youth Services, as well as Deputy Health Critic for Rural and Northern Ontario. He is also a long-time PC Caucus Nuclear Chair. In 2020, Bill was awarded the Provincial Public Policy Stewardship Award by

the Canadian Nuclear Isotope Council in recognition of his contributions to public policy in the field of medical isotopes.

Prior to his election to provincial parliament, Bill worked as Operations Manager at Bruce Power and was Executive Director at the Bruce Peninsula Health Services Foundation, where he led a successful campaign to raise $3 million for the Lion’s Head and Wiarton hospitals. He was born and raised in Hepworth, where he developed a strong sense of family values and a deep appreciation for our rural heritage. For this reason, Bill has long been active in Grey and Bruce, committing his time to social and economic causes. He has served on the popular Wiarton Willie Festival, Heart and Stroke Foundation, and Bluewater Education Foundation.

The OCNI Board of Directors is confident that Bill will push the organization forward, inspire and motivate the OCNI team. Bill’s previous experience showcases his leadership, and his background has allowed him to build trust around the nuclear industry, political circles, and the public. Bill will help create a path for others to follow his leadership while remaining committed to Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion and continuing meaningful engagement with Indigenous communities. Please join OCNI in welcoming its new President and CEO, Bill Walker.