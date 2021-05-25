The Owen Sound Police are asking the public for assistance in locating 26 year-old Jeffrey Ball. Mr. Ball was last seen leaving the Owen Sound hospital at approximately 3:30 p.m today. It is believed that Mr. Ball may be in medical distress. He is described as being 6 feet tall, 150 lbs with brown short hair and blue eyes. He was wearing off white shorts, ball cap, black runners and a white t-shirt with a graphic on the front. If anyone has information about Mr. Balls’ whereabouts they are asked to contact the Owen Sound Police. (519) 376-1234