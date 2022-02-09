THE PUBLIC’S ASSISTANCE IS REQUESTED WITH A DOG THEFT INVESTIGATION

The Owen Sound Police Service responded to a complaint of a missing dog on February 8, 2022. The short haired white Pomeranian 2-year-old dog named Sunny had been in a truck in the 800 block of 1st Avenue East, Owen Sound. The owner found their pet to be missing upon returning to the vehicle and called police. Sunny weighs six pounds, was not wearing a collar at the time and would have been taken sometime between 6:00pm and 8:00pm.

Anyone who may have information or surveillance video pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the investigating officer, Constable James Boyle at (519) 376-1234 x 187 or at jboyle@owensoundpolice.com. Alternatively, Crime Stoppers can be called at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or a secure web-tip can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at www.cstip.ca.