The Sound Waterfront Festival and Canada Day Celebrations Kick Off Friday, June 30  

Owen Sound will celebrate Canada Day on July 1 as part of The Sound Waterfront Festival. The two-day, FREE, multi-cultural festival takes place Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1 featuring entertainers, live music, vendors, food trucks, family activities, fireworks, and a focus on the area’s rich history as well as actions of truth and reconciliation.

Friday, June 30 is Youth Day at the Owen Sound Visitor Centre from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. and will include circus performers, hula hoop demonstrations, Four Paws Flying dog shows, pony rides, balloon creations, crafts and activities, a games station, photo booth, bike safety checks and much more. The Gichi-Name Wiikwedong Reconciliation Garden committee will be on site with Indigenous teachings and offerings as well rides on the Big Canoe to the gardens. There will be performances from the Edmonton Sabres Performing Arts Ensemble, Youth Discoveries, and Grace McRae music students as well as dancers and Hula Hoop workshops. Food and craft vendors will be on-site.

On Saturday, July 1, starting at noon, the festivities kick off at Kelso Beach at Nawash Park. A full day is planned, which includes live music, food trucks, artisans and craft vendors, a Black history display, pony rides, balloon creations, family activities, games, fire trucks and police cars, and the Four Paws Flying Dog Show. Entertainment on the mini stages during the day will feature Madison Galloway, Emma Wright, Gracie Jet, Paige Warner, Jayden Grahlman, Marshall Veroni, and Bobby Dean Blackburn.

Events start at 4 p.m. on the main stage with welcome messages and then the singing of O’Canada followed by the Edmonton Sabres Performing Arts Ensemble and Youth Discoveries Performers. Headliners The Mike McCarthy Band start at 6 p.m. and Marshall Dane, Canadian Singer-Songwriter-Recording Artist and five-time Male Artist of the Year Nominee (CMAO) at 8 p.m. Dane’s performance will include a Sign Language Interpreter (ASL). Dane teaches ASL and wishes to share his music in this format. The evening will conclude with spectacular fireworks over the Owen Sound Harbour at 10 p.m.

The schedule of events and window flags for storefronts and homes can be picked up at Owen Sound City Hall, Owen Sound Visitor Centre, The Tom Thomson Art Gallery, Harrison Park Campground, The Owen Sound and North Grey Union Public Library and The Ginger Press.

Owen Sound’s Canada Day Celebrations are sponsored by: The Government of Canada, Flato Developments, Ontario Power Generation, Fairmont Security, Northridge Property Management, GM BluePlan, Barry’s Construction, Shannon Deckers Re/Max Grey Bruce Realty, Owen Sound Honda, Giant Tiger, Walker Industries, Bounce Radio 92.3, Crose Mechanical, Stoneline Ltd., Owen Sound Subaru, Tom Hall Refrigeration, Leon’s Furniture, Grey Bruce Business Service, Ron Hopper Real Estate, Miller Waste Systems, Bellwyck Packaging Solutions, Owen Sound & District Chamber of Commerce, Andrew Drury Barrister and Solicitor, Benedict Electrical, Foodland, Wayne Hamill Bookkeeping and Income Tax Services and Rogers TV.



Many volunteer opportunities are available for those interested. All event details are posted at The Sound Waterfront Festival or on the Tourism, Events, and Attractions Facebook Page.