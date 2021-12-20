The Town of South Bruce Peninsula Town Hall Closed In Response to the Recent COVID Surge

The Town of South Bruce Peninsula Town Hall will be closed to the public effective 12:00 pm (noon) on Monday December 20, 2021. Staff are available to assist by telephone and email. We are taking these actions as a precautionary measure in response to the recent COVID surge.

The Town Hall closure will remain in effect until January 9, 2022 and will be reassessed at that time.

Council meetings will continue to be held in the Council Chambers. Capacity is limited and attendance at a meeting will be on a first come first served basis. Where a public meeting is scheduled, participants may be required to wait outside until they are called upon to speak.

The Sauble Beach Community Centre and the Wiarton District Community Centre & Arena remain open at this time. We are following Provincial and local Health Unit guidelines and regulations.

The South Bruce Peninsula Landfill site also remains open. Please check the Town’s website to confirm landfill hours of operation during the holiday season: https://www.southbrucepeninsula.com/en/your-community/resources/Public-Works/2021-Landfill-Hours-revised.pdf

We thank everyone for your patience and understanding and wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season.

Bill Jones, Chief Administrative Officer

Town of South Bruce Peninsula