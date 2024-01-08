Theft of items and gas from vehicle parked on Highway 26 in Meaford



Grey Bruce OPP are investigating the theft of almost $2,000 worth of items from a vehicle left unlocked in Meaford.

Police were contacted January 5th about the vehicle being entered while it was parked at a business on Highway 26.

Through video surveillance footage, it was determined that on January 4th, 2024, the vehicle was parked at the location for less than 15 minutes - from 5:40 am to 5:52 am.

In that time, the culprit also drilled a hole into the gas tank from inside the vehicle and removed the fuel.

Police are reminding all residents to lock their vehicles and remove valuables.

They say its also very important to ensure all video surveillance has night vision quality.

Grey Bruce OPP are continuing to investigate.

If anyone observes a suspicious person in or around vehicles or businesses during night hours to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 at the time of the incident.