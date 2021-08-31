Third Dose Vaccine for Certain Immunocompromised Patients

Following the direction of the Provincial government, the Grey Bruce Health Unit is working with partners to deliver 3rd dose COVID-19 vaccine to transplant recipients, patients with hematological cancers on active treatments, and recipients of an anti-CD20 agent.

These individuals may have a decreased immune response to COVID-19 vaccines compared to the general population, and may face increased risk of breakthrough infection for those who have already received two doses.

The third dose is based on the recommendation of the Chief Medical Officer of Health and health experts and will be provided to:

Transplant recipients (including solid organ transplant and hematopoietic stem cell transplants)

Patients with hematological cancers (examples include lymphoma, myeloma, leukemia) on active treatment (chemotherapy, targeted therapies, immunotherapy) for malignant hematologic disorders

Recipients of an anti-CD20 agent (e.g. rituximab, ocrelizumab, ofatumumab)

A third dose will help to provide individuals in these groups with an improved immune response. Individuals in these groups are eligible to receive their third dose at a minimum of eight weeks following their second dose and will be contacted by their health care provider such as their primary care provider, specialist, or their hospital specialty program. Individuals unable to receive the vaccine from their providers can ask for a form from them indicating the patient’s eligibility. The form can be taken to participating physicians, who will administer the vaccine.

Immunocompromised clients who are unable to access a third-dose vaccine from their healthcare provider may attend any of the vaccine clinics hosted by the Grey Bruce Health Unit. No appointment is necessary. Clients must be eligible in the categories described above and must provide the written provincial documentation signed by their physician, including the physician’s CPSO number. No other document or attestation will be accepted. For a list of locations and times of clinics visit the Grey Bruce Health Unit Vaccine Clinic Schedule.