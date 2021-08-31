Third Dose Vaccine in High-Risk Congregate Settings

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is working with partners to deliver 3rd dose COVID-19 vaccine to those living in high-risk congregate settings including Long-Term Care and Retirement Homes.

A third dose of vaccine will re-invigorate the individual’s immune response. Evidence shows that residents who live in long-term care homes are at a greater risk of infection due to living in a congregate setting and significant waning of the immune response after several months after receiving two COVID-19 vaccine doses compared to the general population. Administering a third dose to residents of high-risk congregate settings can help boost their immune response for improved protection against COVID-19. Third doses will be offered to these individuals within the home. The third dose can be administered at a minimum of five months following their second dose.

Providing the 3rd dose in early September, in these congregate settings, will also ensure the recommended minimum four-week interval between receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and the annual seasonal flu vaccine rolling out this fall.