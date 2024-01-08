iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

Thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen inside trailer in Grey Highlands


cjos OPP

On January 5, 2024,  Grey Bruce OPP were contacted regarding a theft of a utility trailer which was stolen from a residence on Grey Road 7 in Grey Highlands.

Police were advised that sometime between 10:30 and 11:45 am on January 5th, someone removed the 10 foot long enclosed trailer. 

Items that were stored in the trailer are valued at more than $11,000:

"    4 X safety harnesses ropes
"    Brand new pump jack
"    Sthil chainsaw 
"    2 X Milwaukee worm drive skil saws 
"    2 X Milwaukee framing nailers 
"    Brand new Makita air compressor 
"    Dewalt air compressor
"    Ratchet set 
"    Various hand tools 
"    2 X leather framing work pouch with hammers
"    Honda 2800 generator
"    4 gas jerry cans 
"    2 X 100-foot extension cords 
"    2 X 100-foot 1/2-inch air hoses 
"    1 box of 3 1/4 hand nails 
"    1 box 2 1/4 hand nails 
"    2 X boxes of sheeting staples
"    5 X boxes of strip nails 
"    Metabo worm drive cordless saw 
"    Metabo cordless frame nailer 
"    Sledgehammer 
"    2 Dewalt clamps 
"    3 hardhats 
"    1 air pig 
"    2 X 1/2-inch tow chains 10 feet 
"    2 X 8 nylon tow straps 
"    Milwaukee cordless grinder 
"    Metabo joist hanger nailer 

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of the stolen items, they are being asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://crimestop-gb.org/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. 

12

The music you just can't quit