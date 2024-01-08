Thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen inside trailer in Grey Highlands
On January 5, 2024, Grey Bruce OPP were contacted regarding a theft of a utility trailer which was stolen from a residence on Grey Road 7 in Grey Highlands.
Police were advised that sometime between 10:30 and 11:45 am on January 5th, someone removed the 10 foot long enclosed trailer.
Items that were stored in the trailer are valued at more than $11,000:
" 4 X safety harnesses ropes
" Brand new pump jack
" Sthil chainsaw
" 2 X Milwaukee worm drive skil saws
" 2 X Milwaukee framing nailers
" Brand new Makita air compressor
" Dewalt air compressor
" Ratchet set
" Various hand tools
" 2 X leather framing work pouch with hammers
" Honda 2800 generator
" 4 gas jerry cans
" 2 X 100-foot extension cords
" 2 X 100-foot 1/2-inch air hoses
" 1 box of 3 1/4 hand nails
" 1 box 2 1/4 hand nails
" 2 X boxes of sheeting staples
" 5 X boxes of strip nails
" Metabo worm drive cordless saw
" Metabo cordless frame nailer
" Sledgehammer
" 2 Dewalt clamps
" 3 hardhats
" 1 air pig
" 2 X 1/2-inch tow chains 10 feet
" 2 X 8 nylon tow straps
" Milwaukee cordless grinder
" Metabo joist hanger nailer
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of the stolen items, they are being asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://crimestop-gb.org/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.