Thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen inside trailer in Grey Highlands

On January 5, 2024, Grey Bruce OPP were contacted regarding a theft of a utility trailer which was stolen from a residence on Grey Road 7 in Grey Highlands.

Police were advised that sometime between 10:30 and 11:45 am on January 5th, someone removed the 10 foot long enclosed trailer.

Items that were stored in the trailer are valued at more than $11,000:

" 4 X safety harnesses ropes

" Brand new pump jack

" Sthil chainsaw

" 2 X Milwaukee worm drive skil saws

" 2 X Milwaukee framing nailers

" Brand new Makita air compressor

" Dewalt air compressor

" Ratchet set

" Various hand tools

" 2 X leather framing work pouch with hammers

" Honda 2800 generator

" 4 gas jerry cans

" 2 X 100-foot extension cords

" 2 X 100-foot 1/2-inch air hoses

" 1 box of 3 1/4 hand nails

" 1 box 2 1/4 hand nails

" 2 X boxes of sheeting staples

" 5 X boxes of strip nails

" Metabo worm drive cordless saw

" Metabo cordless frame nailer

" Sledgehammer

" 2 Dewalt clamps

" 3 hardhats

" 1 air pig

" 2 X 1/2-inch tow chains 10 feet

" 2 X 8 nylon tow straps

" Milwaukee cordless grinder

" Metabo joist hanger nailer

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of the stolen items, they are being asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://crimestop-gb.org/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.