Three men charged with firearm offences in Owen Sound

Three men are facing several weapon related charges after firing off a shot gun in Owen Sound.

Police say a vigilant officer is credited with his experience and investigative skills after he followed a suspicious vehicle to a secluded area in the east end of the city Sunday around 5pm and onto a property where an abandonned building used to sit.

The officer heard several shots being fired and called in for back up.

Uniformed members of the Owen Sound Police attended to assist and the males were taken into custody.

The firearm, along with a box of ammunition, was seized.

Three men, all from the Grey Bruce area, were charged jointly with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Careless Use of a Firearm, and Careless Storage.

One of the accused was further charged with Failing to Comply with a Weapons Prohibition Order.

All of the accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing on October 30th, 2023.