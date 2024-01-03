Three stunt drivers nabbed in one day by Grey Bruce OPP

(Photo supplied)

On January 2, 2023, the Grey Bruce OPP stopped three drivers for stunt driving on Grey Bruce roads.

On January 2, 2024, at 2:01 p.m., the Grey Bruce OPP observed a motor vehicle exceeding the 50km/hr speed limit on Highway 6 in Hepworth. A 22-year-old from Scarborough was charged with drive motor vehicle - perform stunt- excessive speed.

On January 2, 2024, at 6:04 p.m., the Grey Bruce OPP observed a motor vehicle exceeding the 50km/hr speed limit in a Community Safety Zone on Grey Road 4 in Ceylon. A 35-year-old from Durham was charged with drive motor vehicle - perform stunt - excessive speed.

On January 2, 2024, at 8:40 p.m., the Grey Bruce OPP observed a motor vehicle exceeding the 80km/hr speed limit on Berford Street in Wiarton. A 21-year-old from Brampton was charged with drive motor vehicle - perform stunt - excessive speed.

In 2023 the Grey Bruce OPP charged 72 drivers with stunt driving on Grey Bruce Roads.

This averages to 6 drivers a month had a vehicle impound for 14 days and their drivers licence suspended for 30 days.

Officers actively patrol, educate and enforce laws to help ensure compliance and the safety of our communities.

Anyone who witnesses unsafe driving or unlawful activity is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 9-1-1 in an emergency.