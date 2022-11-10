Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign - raises $33,996 to be donated to Owen Sound Regional Hospital

A record-breaking number of Smiles: Tim Hortons® raises $33,996 to be donated to Owen Sound Regional Hospital, and a record $15 million throughout national Smile Cookie Campaign.

Restaurant owners from Owen Sound are donating 100% of proceeds from sales of Smile Cookies to Owen Sound Regional Hospital this fall



Owen Sound, Nov. 9, 2022 – Tim Hortons restaurant owners and millions of generous Canadians across the country combined broke a new Smile Cookie record by raising $15 million for local charities across the country.

This year in Owen Sound, local Tim Hortons restaurant owners and guests helped raise $33,996 to support Owen Sound Regional Hospital. The Smile Cookie campaign continues to grow across Canada and within our very own community. The Owen Sound Regional Hospital Foundation is this year’s charity selected by owners Fay Harshman, Louise and Martin Harshman as well as Kim and Kevin Gunn. The funds will go towards the purchase a new portable ultrasound machine for the Women & Child Care Unit.

“Because of our local Tim Hortons and their amazing teams we have a big reason to smile in Owen Sound! A new ultrasound machine will make sure the newest members of our community get the best care from day one. Small donations add up and keep healthcare close to home” says Owen Sound Regional Hospital Foundation CEO Amy McKinnon.

“Supporting the local labour & delivery services here in Owen Sound is so important for our area,” Said owner Louise Harshman. “We are so fortunate to be able to provide equipment that will create a safe and comfortable environment for parent and newborns. Our community can be confident in the excellent care expectant Mothers, families and their new born children will receive. We are so proud of our Tim Hortons team member and grateful to our generous community for making this possible.”

"We were thrilled last year to set a new Smile Cookie record by raising more than $12 million during the week-long campaign. And thanks to the dedication and passion of the Tim Hortons community, we were able to raise over $15 million this year! With 100 per cent of all proceeds donated to local charities and community groups right in your neighbourhoods," said Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons. Tim Hortons restaurant owners across Canada will be presenting their local charity partners with Smile Cookie cheques throughout the next month.

Smile Cookie Campaign Facts