Top of Alpha Street blocked with emergency vehicles

(photo posted to social media)

Grey Bruce OPP have confirmed a structure fire in Georgian Bluffs Tuesday morning.

Still no details on whether it was a home and if there are any injuries.

Intertownship fire fighters were called to Atkins Street which is behind the Cineplex plaza.

Fire and smoke could be seen from a distance.

Firefighters were having to shuttle water to the scene from the closest hydrant which was the top of the Alpha Street hill.

Owen Sound police had it blocked off while that happened.

MORE TO COME