Tornado warning in effect for Southwestern Ontario

Tornado Warning

At 5:12 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time Tuesday, Environment Canada has updated a tornado warning for Southwestern Ontario. Extra care and attention should be exercised. The following localities are included in the warning: Mount Forest, Arthur, Northern Wellington County, Grey County and Bruce County. Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible. Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Please consult local media for more information.

 

