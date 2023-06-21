TOWN OF HANOVER ANNOUNCES GOVERNMENT OF CANADA FUNDING FOR OUTDOOR RINK

HANOVER, ON – The Town of Hanover has received a non-repayable contribution of $11,254 from the Government of Canada through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario). The funding went towards establishing a community outdoor ice rink located at Kinsmen Ball Park during the winter months. The outdoor ice rink will continue to be a great addition to our community as it provides a fun and exciting recreational opportunity, while also promoting physical activity, social interaction and economic growth.



“The new ice rink at Kinsmen Ball Park will have a valuable impact as it will become a hub for the community and encourage residents to come together to enjoy the outdoors. Our government was pleased to support the Town of Hanover’s project, as we recognize the importance of spaces where young people and families can enjoy recreational physical activity,” said the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.



The community outdoor rink will provide a safe and fun place for residents of all ages to enjoy skating and ice hockey. In addition to promoting tourism, the rink will also create opportunities for physical activity and social interaction among both locals and visitors.

"We are thrilled to receive this funding and to have the support of FedDev Ontario in bringing this project to life," said Mayor Sue Paterson. "Not only will this community outdoor rink provide a great recreational opportunity for our local residents, but it will also attract tourists, further boosting our local economy."



Town staff will work together with local volunteers to ensure that the rink is well-maintained and accessible to residents and visitors throughout the winter months. If you are interested in being a volunteer for the 2023-2024 season, please contact Brandon Dobson at bdobson@hanover.ca.



For more information on the community outdoor rink project, please contact Hanover Parks, Recreation & Culture at 519.364-2310 or recreation@hanover.ca