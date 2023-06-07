Town of Hanover Issues Open Air Burning & Letting of Fireworks Ban
Hanover – To ensure the safety of public and staff, the Chief Fire Official for the Town of Hanover has issued a ban on all open air fires and the letting of fireworks within the Town of Hanover immediately, due to the very hot, dry conditions the area is currently experiencing.
This ban applies to all campfires and recreational fires and all types of fireworks and is in place until further notice.
Fire permits that have been issued for 2023 are suspended until the temporary fire ban has been lifted.
GBPH announces end of Special Air Quality Statement for Grey-BruceGrey Bruce Public Health is advising residents that Environment & Climate Change Canada has ended the Special Air Quality Statement for Grey-Bruce, which was put in place on June 6, 2023, due to smoke from forest fires in eastern Ontario and Quebec.
Hanover teen charged in stabbingVictim suffers life altering injuries
Live Music Returns this Summer with TD Harbour Nights and Music at the MarketTD Harbour Nights Concert Series kicks off Sunday, June 18, with The Rob Elder Trio at the Owen Sound Visitor Centre starting at 7 p.m. The annual Concert Series runs Sunday evenings from June 18 until August 20, showcasing free live music at the City’s beautiful west-side inner harbour.
Owen Sound Residents Reminded to Burn ResponsiblyOwen Sound residents and visitors are reminded to always burn responsibly, regardless of weather conditions. Owen Sound Fire and Emergency Services have not currently issued a burn ban. The City’s Open-Air Fire By-Law remains in effect.
"Commander Tom" diesWeatherman turned children's entertainer was 89
Official Opening of the Revitalized Burnside Parkette MarkdaleGrey Highlands, ON: Community members, staff, and Council gathered this morning at the newly revitalized Burnside Parkette in Markdale to celebrate the official ribbon-cutting ceremony. Mayor McQueen brought opening remarks and discussed the park’s history.
Fire Ban Issued for the Township of Georgian BluffsThe Township of Georgian Bluffs is implementing a total FIRE BAN, effective immediately, due to increased fire risk and hazardous conditions. The safety and well-being of our residents and the preservation of our community are our top priorities.
50/50 Winner Takes Home $17,730Barbara S. from Owen Sound is the big winner in the inaugural online 50/50 raffle in support of Grey Bruce Health Services.