Town of Hanover Issues Open Air Burning & Letting of Fireworks Ban



Hanover – To ensure the safety of public and staff, the Chief Fire Official for the Town of Hanover has issued a ban on all open air fires and the letting of fireworks within the Town of Hanover immediately, due to the very hot, dry conditions the area is currently experiencing.

This ban applies to all campfires and recreational fires and all types of fireworks and is in place until further notice.

Fire permits that have been issued for 2023 are suspended until the temporary fire ban has been lifted.