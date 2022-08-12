TOWN RENAMES DOG PARK AFTER THE LATE ABBY BOLTON 

Saugeen Shores, ON; Members of Town Council and staff joined family members of the late Abby Bolton on Friday afternoon to unveil a sign at the dog park she was instrumental in creating.

The park on Port Elgin’s Lehnen Street is now called the Abby Bolton Memorial Off-Leash Dog Park. Council renamed the park to honour Bolton, who passed away in December 2020. It was Bolton who had the original idea to turn the former landfill into an off-leash dog park and brought a plan for the site to Council.

“This dog park was her way of giving back to her community while providing a place for her favourite creatures to enjoy a run,” said Christina Tennyson, Bolton’s daughter-in-law. “As a result of her hard work and vision back in 2008, the dogs of Saugeen Shores and their families have been able to enjoy running free in one of the largest off-leash dog parks in the province.”

Tennyson added, “Abby's family would like to thank the Council and staff of Saugeen Shores for their recognition of her contribution, as well as the generous donations to the dog park in Abby’s memory.”

“Abby was the driving force behind the creation of our off-leash dog park,” said Mayor Luke Charbonneau. “Because of her perseverance and effort, our Town has a place for dogs and dog lovers to exercise in a clean and safe environment. It is fitting that this park is now named in her honour."

The dog park provides a place for dogs and their owners to socialize outdoors in a leash-free environment. The park is fenced on all sides and contains a waste disposal unit, along with a naturalized walking trail and seating areas.