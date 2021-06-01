Township of Georgian Bluffs - Garbage Bag Tag Update
Garbage Bag Tags
Township of Georgian Bluffs - June 1, 2021
In anticipation of lifting of the Provincial Stay at Home Order on June 2, 2021, and
integration of the three phased opening approach, please note the following:
Therefore, as of June 14, 2021, all garbage for collection throughout the Township
will require a tag to be picked up. Bag tags continue to be sold at various retailers
throughout the Township.
To learn more about the three phased re-opening approach, visit:
https://news.ontario.ca/en/backgrounder/1000159/roadmap-to-reopen
Bag tags are NOT required for curbside waste collection on June 2, 2021,
Bags tags WILL be required on all curbside waste, effective June 14, 2021.