Township of Georgian Bluffs - Garbage Bag Tag Update

Garbage Bag Tags

Township of Georgian Bluffs - June 1, 2021

In anticipation of lifting of the Provincial Stay at Home Order on June 2, 2021, and

integration of the three phased opening approach, please note the following:

Therefore, as of June 14, 2021, all garbage for collection throughout the Township

will require a tag to be picked up. Bag tags continue to be sold at various retailers

throughout the Township.

To learn more about the three phased re-opening approach, visit:

https://news.ontario.ca/en/backgrounder/1000159/roadmap-to-reopen

Bag tags are NOT required for curbside waste collection on June 2, 2021,

Bags tags WILL be required on all curbside waste, effective June 14, 2021.