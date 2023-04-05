(Township of Georgian Bluffs) Road Closures Due to Rainfall

The following road sections in the Township of Georgian Bluffs have been closed due to heavy rainfall causing washouts and flooding:

Bay View Lane from MacIntosh Drive to Presqu’ile Road.

Kemble Rock Road from Concession 20 to Concession 21.

Zion Church Road North of Concession 21 to the bridge.

Staff will be onsite to redirect drainage and make repairs to the road surfaces as weather permits.

The Grey Sauble Conservation Authority has issued a Flood Watch for the area, noting localized flooding along small watercourses and drainage ditches. They would like to remind everyone that high flows, unsafe banks, or other factors could be dangerous for residents and pets. Please stay back from riverbanks and away from fast moving water.

Thank you for your patience as we complete this work. For more information on road closures, visit www.municipal511.ca/.