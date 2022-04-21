Traffic Signal Timing Improvements Coming to the 10th Street Corridor

Owen Sound, Ontario

Thursday, April 21, 2022

The City of Owen Sound is working with our traffic consultant, supplier and contractor over the next several days to improve traffic signal timing on 10th Street from 4th Avenue East to 3rd Avenue West.

Drivers may experience delays on 10th Street while the work is underway. The goal of this project is to improve traffic flow and reduce travel time through the 10th Street cross-town corridor.

The changes being made include:

Reducing the cycle timing to 90 seconds during peak morning and midday periods.

Providing protected advanced left turn phases in midday at the 2 nd Avenue West, 2 nd Avenue East and 3 rd Avenue East intersections.

Avenue West, 2 Avenue East and 3 Avenue East intersections. Implementing a night period where traffic signals remain green unless vehicles are detected from side streets.

Implementing eastbound only left turn phases during the morning peak period at 2 nd Avenue West, 2 nd Avenue East and 3 rd Avenue East.

Avenue West, 2 Avenue East and 3 Avenue East. Maintaining eastbound and westbound left turn phases during the afternoon peak period at 2nd Avenue West, 2nd Avenue East and 3rd Avenue East.

The City anticipates the work will be completed and implementation issues will be resolved over the next several days. To provide feedback on City traffic signals, visit www.owensound.ca/reportaconcern.

Thank you for your patience while we make these improvements.