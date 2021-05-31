TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO MULTIPLE CHARGES & ARRESTS

(SAUGEEN FIRST NATION, ON) On May 30th, 2021 at 1:48 a.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle on Highway 21, near Christine Street, in the Saugeen First Nation.

Officers spoke with the involved vehicle driver and passenger. The driver was arrested for impaired driving and other drug related offences. The passenger was also arrested for several criminal offences.

As a result of this investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged Samantha JOHNSON, 39 years-of-age, from Saugeen First Nation, with the following offences:

Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, section 320.14(1)(a) Criminal Code of Canada CCC

Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, section 88 CCC

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine, section 5(2) Controlled Drugs and Substance Act CDSA

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking - methamphetamine, section 5(2) CDSA

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking - opioid, section 5(2) CDSA

Grey Bruce OPP have also charged Christie JOHNSON, 38 years-of-age, from Saugeen First Nation with the following offences:

Assault a peace officer, section 270(1)(a) CCC

Obstruct a peace officer, section 129(a) CCC

Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, section 88 CCC

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine, section 5(2) Controlled Drugs and Substance Act CDSA

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking - methamphetamine, section 5(2) CDSA

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking - opioid, section 5(2) CDSA

Both accused were held for a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice on May 31, 2021.