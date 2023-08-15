TRAILER STOLEN FROM A LOCAL PROPERTY

(MEAFORD, ON) - The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating the theft of a trailer from a property in the Municipality of Meaford.

On August 12, 2023, at 12:30 p.m., the OPP investigated the theft of a trailer from a property on Harbour Beach Drive in the Municipality of Meaford.

It was determined that sometime between the evening of Sunday August 6th, 2023, and the evening of August 9, 2023, unknown individual(s) attended the address and stole the trailer.

The trailer is described as a 2012 aluminum Triton tandem trailer with Ontario plate K6988C and VIN 4TCSU2167CHL90468.

Members of the Grey Bruce OPP are seeking the public's assistance with this investigation. If anyone has any information, they are being asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://crimestop-gb.org/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.