Train for North Shore Park in Port Elgin sidelined

(photo courtesy of Toronto Railway Historical Association)

A proposal to resurrect the nostalgic steam train at Port Elgin's waterfront has been turned down.

The town of Saugeen Shores says the master plan for North Shore Park will continue but without the train.

A release issued Monday night says the decision came after some healthy debate as well as a series of public meetings and an online survey.

The results of that survey however show 57 percent of respondents were in favour of bringing back the train while 43 percent were against.

The majority of those who voted against the proposal had concerns about too much commercial development.

The train proposal came with a number of other amenities including mini golf, a gift shop, a gallery and a wine garden.

Many who commented said they wanted to leave North Shore Park in a more natural state.

There were other concerns about lack of parking.

The town is taking the opportunity to reimagine North Shore park since a storm in 2021 took out hundreds of trees and caused other damage along the shoreline.

The train previously ran on-site in the 1970s and early 80s, as well as related tourism amenities for the park’s east end.

