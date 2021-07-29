Meaford council reacts to decision by DND to allow water pumping station at military Training Centre

The Municipality of Meaford has received formal notification dated July 28, 2021, from David Thompson, Director General, Portfolio Requirements and Assistant Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Environment, that the Department of National Defence (DND) has signed an Agreement in Principle with TransCanada Energy Corporation Limited (TC Energy) to proceed with an approval process for the establishment of a proposed Pumped Storage Project on the 4th Canadian Division Training Centre lands.

The approval process requires TC Energy to complete Impact and Environmental Assessments which are required by both the federal and provincial governments. DND has identified that TC Energy will commence the assessments which could take approximately three years to complete.

“The Municipality has received this notification of the agreement between DND and TC Energy at the same time as a media advisory was released by TC Energy as a public announcement” said Mayor Barb Clumpus. As TC Energy and the Federal Government proceed with Environmental and Impact Assessments, the Municipality will engage in the processes and provide comments throughout that process. “The Municipality will retain a Project Manager to coordinate the review of the various studies and, as studies get submitted, the Municipality will retain qualified consultants that have expertise in these types of assessments to assist with our commenting.” TC Energy has agreed to cover the reasonable cost of the Municipality to undertake the peer reviews.

As a next step, the Municipality will generate a process to share with residents of Meaford any progress reports and further information about the proposed project. To learn more about the proposed Pump Storage project please visit https://www.ontariopumpedstorage.com/.